Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan to give a sneak peek into their love story via Netflix documentary

"These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars. BRB, we're doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY'RE coming to Netflix.. it's beyond a fairy tale," a post read on Netflix India's Instagram account.
Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond. Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years.
“With our amazing creative partners, Director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh,” she added.
The update has left fans excited. "Woaaaaah. Can't wait to know their story," a social media user commented. "Amazing. Beautiful couple," another one wrote.
Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on 9 June. It was an intimate wedding only with their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.