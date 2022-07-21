Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan to give a sneak peek into their love story via Netflix documentary

If you want to know how newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story started, then there's great news for you all as Netflix is all set to come up with a documentary on the duo's journey that led to their fairytale wedding.

The documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures. Ahead of the release of the documentary, Netflix unveiled a few unseen romantic photos of the South Indian showbiz couple.