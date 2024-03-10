Why this romantic web film became so popular

Quite a few films and series have been released last month, centering the Valentine’s Day. Out of them, Shihab Shaheen’s web film ‘Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya’ is a prominent one among the discussed contents.

This film is being discussed the most on social media. What ammunition this film releasing on Chorki, holds in its arsenal that the audience has liked it so much?

From analysing the discussions on various Facebook groups, comments on Chorki’s Facebook page and YouTube channel along with discussion of local and foreign critics, some reasons can be found for the web film being discussed so extensively.

The plot is simple. The storyline has been allowed to flow in its own way without any effort to create an overdramatic narrative here, commented majority of the audience.

An audience named Arman felt that he found the film enjoyable for the story being closer to reality. Many could connect themselves with the emotions of this web film counting love, complaint, subdued pain, separation everything in.