My followers have increased even more after getting married: Farin

On Wednesday evening. We went to the Maldives on 13 August and stayed there for only four days. The island we visited was 40 minutes away on speedboat from Male.

We stayed in a private resort and had a beautiful time there. We wished to extend our stay even longer but I have my shooting schedule to cope up with. Plus, Rafid also has a rush to return back to the UK as he’ll be starting a new job next month.

Overall, we had only a little bit time for our honeymoon. Yet, it’s good that I had the chance to dive back into the work pressure in a refreshed mood.