Actress Tasnia Farin on honeymoon in Maldives

Actress Tasnia Farin and her husband Shaikh Rezwan Rafid Ahmed have gone on a honeymoon to Maldives on Tuesday a day after she announced their marriage on Facebook on Monday.
She talked to Prothom Alo over WhatsApp on Tuesday. She said she is abroad now. She and her husband have left for honeymoon after completing the formalities of their marriage.
Asked where have you gone, Tasnia Farin said they have gone to the Maldives.
Replying to a query on how you felt after getting married following a relationship of eight years, she said, “We have been in peace throughout the entire time of our relations. We got married now. All I want now I can pass my life in such peace as long as I live. Keep us in your prayers.”
The couple has gone to a private resort on an island in the sea, which was 40 minutes' distance from Malé, the capital of Maldives, by speedboat.
Tasnia Farin said, “We are having a nice time. The place is very beautiful. We have checked in a private resort. I went to the Maldives once with my brother. It is a very beautiful place, but this time it is different. The feelings and joy, everything is different.”
Asked whether her in-laws' family will interrupt her acting career, the actress said, “There is no problem from Rafid. I work in the entertainment industry out of love and the in-laws' family knows it and they support my love for the work.”
“Rafid completed masters in computer science and engineering from the UK and he will join a job there in September,” Tasnia Farin continued adding “I have shooting schedules for two web films and parts of these will be shot in Australia. I may go there on 17 or 18 August. So, we have to return soon.”
The couple is likely to return home this week.