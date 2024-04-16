"Many could relate to 'Monogamy'"

Eid Mubarak, how’s your Eid going on?
Eid Mubarak. The Eid is a bit special this year. The audience is seeing me as an actress moving past my singer avatar. Overall the time was spent well. However, my Eid holidays are over. I’m going to Pabna for the first time to do a show for Pahela Baishakh. I will be performing on Edward College field tomorrow. My Eid ended only on the third day of Eid. Now it’s time to get busy again.
You turned from a singer to an actress on the eve of Eid…
Ha ha ha (laughter). That’s what everyone’s saying after all. Actually I have been getting acting offers for a long time but never took it up. I wanted to take time and act well. I am having a wonderful experience as an actress for the last four days from acting in ‘Monogamy’.
What kind of response are you getting from the audience for the web film ‘Monogamy’?
I can understand that many people are watching Monogamy from the eve of Eid. They are giving their reviews. There will always be debates and criticism. Majority of them are appreciating it. I watched the film at the premiere and then watched it with my friends after the release. Everyone acclaimed it. The reality has been presented in different perspective here. Director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki beautifully coordinated the whole thing.
Have you heard anything from the audience about this subject as real as the story?
All types of content are made and it’s challenging to act in this sort subject. Even though the topic is taboo, viewers are still appreciating the content. But it is nothing far-fetched from the reality. I didn’t hear the audience or critiques asked, ‘why this topic?’ I haven’t noticed any bad reactions about ‘Monogamy’ yet. Many people have tagged me and I didn’t find anything negative among them either. It’s true that the topic is very sensitive, but Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has handled it properly.
Then you coming back into limelight with acting must be worth it.
I received many offers to act in dramas and films. But, I have always been saying ‘no’ to them. Only music was important to me. Later when Mostofa Sarwar Farooki offered me a role, I didn’t think twice. He’s a good director and he must have had a good plan. That’s why I joined the film. From the audience reaction after the release, I am becoming more interested in acting. If I find a good script, a good director and a good team, I will be acting alongside singing.
After receiving the script of the web film, did you get any thoughts about how the audience would react to the story?
I don’t worry much. For, I had left everything in Farooki’s hands. I am not an actress, I am a singer. Then it was Farooki’s idea to cast me. After hearing the story I had the feeling that the character has many layers here. It’s not a completely positive character, but I liked the layers. I didn’t worry about audience reaction I just focused on my work.
Chanchal Chowdhury and you are seen in several scenes on the web film. Viewers are saying that the scenes were entertaining for being presented in comedy form. How was your experience of shooting those scenes?
Mostafa Sarwar Farooki and Chanchal Chowdhury are two legendary artistes. While working with them, they supported me a lot. These were really helpful for me. Actually, everyone was engaged with the production. Besides, I was acting for the first time, a little bit of fear a little of fun experience, both were there. During the shooting of several scenes including the one where Chanchal Chowdhury was crying I had started laughing, getting out of the character.
From your point of view, how do you see the subject of the film?
A subject like extra marital affair has been featured in ‘Monogamy’, which exists not only in our society, but in all countries of the world. Maybe people don’t talk about it for it’s a taboo topic. ‘Monogamy’ features a difference and there’s a massage. The story only showed what usually happens. Many have been able to relate to the story here. People are relating to one or another character. I heard it myself. Many viewers have said that they were able to relate to ‘Momogamy’.
What are you working on currently?
Now I have to perform in a few concerts. The shows are starting with Pahela Baishakh. Quite a few songs will be released soon. Nothing has been finalised with anyone about acting yet. I’ll reveal everything when it’s time.