Second season of ‘Myself Allen Swapan’ to premiere on Chorki this Eid
OTT platform Chorki has announced the release of ‘Myself Allen Swapan 2’ on Friday, the second season of its hit web series, scheduled to premiere during Eid-ul-Fitr.
The first season of ‘Myself Allen Swapan’ ended with the enigmatic line: “Myself Shamsur Rahman Swapan, aka Allen Swapan,” leaving viewers with numerous questions. The final scene showed Swapan conversing with a mysterious masked individual, sparking curiosity about their identity and motives; and the upcoming season promises to unravel these mysteries.
On Friday, 14 March, Chorki confirmed the new season’s release through its verified Facebook page. The announcement video features Allen Swapan standing amidst a pile of scattered cash, dressed in his signature safari suit, flashing his familiar smirk.
A voice speaking in the Chattogram dialect demands, “Where is my 4 billion taka?” To this, Swapan responds, “Because of you, I had to come out. Myself Shamsur Rahman Swapan, aka Allen Swapan.”
The first season depicted Swapan’s transformation from a small-time drug dealer in Chattogram to a mastermind of money laundering. The new season is expected to expand on his criminal operations, with possible changes in his strategies and reach.
Nasir Uddin Khan, who plays the titular role, hinted at a darker portrayal of the character. “Viewers already know that Allen Swapan is not a good guy. In this season, he will appear even more ruthless, while retaining his mischievous nature - and overall, the character will return on a larger scale,” he said.
Directed by Shihab Shaheen, the series is a spin-off of Chorki’s original show ‘Syndicate,’ where the character Allen Swapan was first introduced. Shaheen acknowledged the challenges of creating the second season but assured that the story has evolved with greater depth and complexity.
“After the success of the first season, expectations are high. The narrative and character relationships have grown more intricate, making it both challenging and exciting to develop,” he said.
The first season of ‘Myself Allen Swapan’ became an instant hit upon its release in 2023, amassing 20 million minutes of streaming in just eight days. It also set a record by crossing 10 million minutes in the first 100 hours.
Chorki CEO Redoan Rony expressed confidence in the new season, stating, “These streaming numbers are significant for the OTT industry, but the real success lies in the audience’s enthusiasm for Allen Swapan. Their love for the character inspired us to create the second season, ensuring new surprises in the story and performances.”
Actors Nasir Uddin Khan, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Aimon Shimla, Farhad Limon, and Arnab Tripura will reprise their roles alongside new cast members, whose names will be announced soon.