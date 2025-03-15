Second season of ‘Myself Allen Swapan’ to premiere on Chorki this Eid

OTT platform Chorki has announced the release of ‘Myself Allen Swapan 2’ on Friday, the second season of its hit web series, scheduled to premiere during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The first season of ‘Myself Allen Swapan’ ended with the enigmatic line: “Myself Shamsur Rahman Swapan, aka Allen Swapan,” leaving viewers with numerous questions. The final scene showed Swapan conversing with a mysterious masked individual, sparking curiosity about their identity and motives; and the upcoming season promises to unravel these mysteries.

On Friday, 14 March, Chorki confirmed the new season’s release through its verified Facebook page. The announcement video features Allen Swapan standing amidst a pile of scattered cash, dressed in his signature safari suit, flashing his familiar smirk.