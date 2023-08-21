Surongo to stream on Chorki with extended Director's Cut

Actor Afran Nisho’s debut film 'Surongo' is coming to the popular OTT platform Chorki in a new extended director's cut version, reports UNB.
This new version of 'Surongo', which has conquered the cinema halls at home and abroad, will be streaming on Chorki from 24 August 8:00 pm, which Chorki says is going to be a new gift for the cinema audience and an additional gain for the OTT audience.
‘Surongo’ was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on 29 June, across several cinemas and multiplexes. Popular television actor Afran Nisho made his silver screen debut with this film directed by Raihan Rafi, jointly produced by Chorki and Alpha-i Studios Ltd.
The film also features Tama Mirza, Mostafa Monwar and Shahiduzzaman Selim in the lead roles, while Nusraat Faria performed in an item number which enthralled the audiences.
Regarding the OTT release of his debut film Afran Nisho said, "This film is the culmination of our (the Surongo team) hard work, creativity, and team effort, and moviegoers truly honoured us with love and admiration by visiting the theatres. For those who couldn’t have the chance to watch the movie in theatres, now you can watch it on Chorki.”
Chorki CEO Redoan Rony said, “Although ‘Surongo’ became a blockbuster and received applause from our moviegoers, a large number of Bengali-speaking viewers are yet to see the film; and they will now be able to watch the film with this extended version on ‘Chorki’.”