Surongo to stream on Chorki with extended Director's Cut

Regarding the OTT release of his debut film Afran Nisho said, "This film is the culmination of our (the Surongo team) hard work, creativity, and team effort, and moviegoers truly honoured us with love and admiration by visiting the theatres. For those who couldn’t have the chance to watch the movie in theatres, now you can watch it on Chorki.”

Chorki CEO Redoan Rony said, “Although ‘Surongo’ became a blockbuster and received applause from our moviegoers, a large number of Bengali-speaking viewers are yet to see the film; and they will now be able to watch the film with this extended version on ‘Chorki’.”