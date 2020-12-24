Playwright Mannan Hira passes away

Playwright and former president of Bangladesh Pothnatok Parishad Mannan Hira passed away on Wednesday, reports UNB.

He breathed his last at 8:30pm at a hospital in the capital, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy public relations officer Hasan Mahmud confirmed.

The 64-year-old playwright was rushed to the hospital immediately following a heart attack. He died shortly after reaching hospital.

Known as one of the most eminent dramatists of Bangladesh’s television and theatre arena, Hira also had made great contributions to the development of Poth Natok (street play) in the country.