Priyanka Chopra, Usher, Julianne to co-host ‘The Activist’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Usher and Julianne Hough are set to co-host the Global Citizen competition series from CBS, ‘The Activist’.

The five-week reality series will premiere on 22 October on the CBS and will be available for live streaming on demand on Paramount.

‘The Activist’ is a competition series that features six activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes—health, education and environment.