I feared Shilpakala Academy might also be 'affected': DG Syed Jamil

In the face of a demonstration by a group of people at the National Theatre Hall of Shilpakala Academy in the capital on Saturday, organisers were forced to stop the show of the play ‘Nityapuran’ midway.

Though the show had initially started despite obstruction from the demonstrators, when they started demonstrating again outside the gate later, director general of the academy Syed Jamil Ahmed spoke to the members of theatre company, ‘Desh Natok’ and decided to stop the show, stated the people who were present there.

The Shilpakala Academy faced backlash on social media in this incident. Later, the director general of Shilpakala Academy joined a virtual press conference on Sunday morning to talk about the reasons for stopping the show, the situation there and what they could do at that time.

Syed Jamil Ahmed said that the decision to stop the play mid-show had to be taken “considering the security” of the audience. From seeing the situation, he had feared that the Shilpakala Academy “might also get affected”.

In Syed Jamil Ahmed’s words, “There have been attacks on Shilpakala Academies in 22 places around the country in recent times. I kept those in mind. And, there was an audience inside the hall. What if someone from the agitated crowd were to attack even the audience? So, we stopped the show considering the safety of the audience. I then went inside the theatre and apologised to the audience.”