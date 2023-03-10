PM Hasina urges film makers to make life-oriented quality movies

Referring to the popularity of good movies, she said that many movies have been produced in the past few years which were truly of the international standards. “People have also accepted those and that’s how we all need to work.”

The prime minister said, once upon a time, movies used to be made with vulgar scenes or imitations following others, but instead of that, all should learn from good things and avoid the bad ones.

“(All should) consider what is good for the society and it should be contemplated whenever you make a film,” she said, adding that “film is a media which can improve mentality of the countrymen.”

Sheikh Hasina opined that there is a need for movies that parents, brothers and sisters can watch together.

Highlighting the government’s initiative to stop obscenity and piracy, she said that a task-force is being formed to stop production of films with vulgarity and piracy. “If so, those would be stopped,” she said.

Directing to increase the grant for cinema, the prime minister said, “If the grant is good, I think there will be better movies”.

Calling for production of good children’s movies, she said, “We are lagging behind in children’s films. Good films need to be made for children. Those who make children’s cinema need to be well funded”.