“REPLY 1988”: Throwback to your youth

“The year was 1988, a time when it was chilly, but our hearts were fiery, a time when we didn’t have much but people’s hearts were warm.” – Deok Sun

In the K-drama world, the ‘REPLY’ series is one of the best things that happened to K-drama fans. In this series, there are three different K-dramas named, ‘Reply 1997’, ‘Reply 1994’ and ‘Reply 1988’. Writer Lee Woo-Jung’s script, and Director Shin Won-ho’s execution of the Reply series, is a great throwback to times when even if people’s houses were much smaller, their hearts were far bigger. Back to the times of youth.

‘Reply 1988’, the third chapter of the Reply series, is the story of five childhood friends who grew up and live on the same street in Ssangmun-dong, Seoul, South Korea. There’s Sung Sun-woo (Go Kyung-Pyo) the perfect student, Kim Jung-hwan (Ryu Jun-Yeol) the quiet Mr. Cool of the group who has problems expressing his inner feelings accurately and Ryu Dong-Ryong (Lee Dong-Hwi) who’s not interested in his studies, are all in the same class and get along well in their studies with each other’s help. Choi Taek (Park Bo-gum), the quietest who left his studies early on to pursue a career playing the board game Go, at which he is extremely proficient and is already representing his country in international tournaments. But in all of them, the life of the group is Sung Deok-Sun (Lee Hye-Ri), the only girl of the group, who’s not the brightest student, but more than makes up for it with her zest for life. These five are each other’s support group, who always stay right beside each other in every celebration and sorrow.