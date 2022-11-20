Chanchal returns to theatre with Aranyak's 'Rarang'

Actor Chanchal Chowdhury returned to the theatre for the first time in two years with Aranyak Natyadal's popular play ‘Rarang’ at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA).

The actor made his comeback with the 199th and 200th shows of the fan-favourite play on Thursday and Friday at BSA's Experimental Theatre Hall, as part of Aranyak's 50-year celebration, reports UNB.