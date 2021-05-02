Shabana Azmi remembers Satyajit Ray on his birth centenary

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Sunday remembered legendary film director Satyajit Ray on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary.

The 70-year-old star took to Instagram and posted a never-seen-before picture.

In the photo, Azmi is seen seated on a couch along with the celebrated filmmaker Satyajit Ray, as they engross in a deep conversation. The ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ star’s husband and lyricist is also seen in the frame seated on the couch next to Ray.

“Remembering Satyajit Ray .. Manik da for many of us,” wrote Azmi as she shared the picture alongside Ray.