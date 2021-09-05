Sidharth, Shehnaaz had planned to marry in December

Even as Bollywood was coming to terms with the untimely demise of TV heartthrob Sidharth Shukla, the spotlight shifted to the heartbroken Shehnaaz Gill, who is rumoured to be the late actor’s girlfriend.

On Saturday, the media was abuzz with the poignant story that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were planning to tie the knot in December this year. If these reports are to be believed, they were already engaged and had started preparing for their wedding.