Soumitra Chattopadhyay no more

Soumitra Chatterjee, one of India’s most celebrated actors, died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday, after contracting COVID-19 last month. He was 85.

“We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm (IST) at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul,” the hospital said in an official statement.

Chatterjee had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since 6 October after testing positive for coronavirus a day before. Though his condition initially improved after receiving plasma therapy, it started worsening as days passed.