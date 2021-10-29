Spooky movies to binge-watch this Halloween

Halloween is near and many of us are waiting to be spooked by some blood-curdling films. If you keep your spooky season watches within the bounds of America and the UK, then you’re missing out on some of the scariest horror films. Korean pop culture has been in the news lately for the success of social horror ‘Squid Game’, but the country’s cinema has been effectively creeping us out for decades. Korean movies are able to deliver some serious psychological thrillers and grotesque gore that will linger in your mind for days to come. So if you're not afraid of a little darkness and a little blood, grab some popcorn, and here are the top scary Halloween movies to make you jump.

1. The Closet (2020)

Were you ever scared of monsters in your closet as a kid? Maybe your closet holds more than just old clothes and what if it was a portal to the realm of the dead? That’s the premise of the Korean horror movie The Closet. Following architect Sang-won’s (Ha Jung-woo) wife’s death, he and his daughter Ina (HeoYool) move into a new home out in the country to try to move past the horrific events. The two don’t have a great relationship, but Ina’s mood improves when she makes an imaginary friend that makes her laugh. It turns out that this “friend” isn’t very imaginary at all. It’s actually a spirit from the underworld. Ina begins to behave strangely after the spirit ostensibly possesses her. One day Ina suddenly disappears inside the home in a closet without a trace. With no alternative left, he turns to Heo (Kim Na-Gil) a shady psychic exorcist who claims to be able to help him get Ina back, and once he discovers the true extent of the hauntings the two work together to put a stop to the supernatural hauntings and rescue his daughter.