‘Squid Game’: Children’s game with deadly twists

The story is inspired by a popular Korean children’s game from the 1970s and 1980s known as the squid game. It is named as such because players are to draw different geometric shapes on the ground, which, as a whole, look like a squid. Children are divided into two groups, the offence, and defence. Once the game starts, the defence can run around on two feet within the boundary. But the offense, outside the court, is only allowed to hop on one foot until the attacker crosses the waist of the squid and passes the defence. After that, they are allowed to run on both feet. For the final battle, all the attackers gather at the entrance to the squid. They need to tap the small closed-off spaces on the squid’s head with their foot to win. But if the defence manages to push them outside the squid’s boundaries, then the offence will lose the game.

The very essence of a game is to have fun. But in a competitive world, everything is about winning or losing. And fun is the only missing element. For most people, childhood was their only phase when they actually enjoyed a game without worrying about its consequences. As grown-ups, we’ll do anything to regain that feeling. Anything.