Kohli-Anushka blessed with baby boy

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Tuesday evening announced the birth of their baby boy 'Akaay'.

Taking to Instagram, the coupe posted, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Kohli and Anushka revealed that the baby boy was born on 15 February.

As soon as the couple dropped the good news, fans and members from the film industry and cricket world flooded the comment section with good wishes.