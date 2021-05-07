Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Anup Bhattacharya dies

Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Bir Muktijoddha Anup Bhattacharya passed away at a city hospital on Thursday evening, reports BSS.
Anup was taken to Asgor Ali Hospital in the city as he felt sick at his residence. The duty physician of the hospital declared him dead around 7:30pm.
He was 77 years old, and was suffering from various old age ailments, including diabetes.
Anup, also a founder member of the Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sangstha, left behind his two daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.
His body has been kept at the mortuary of BIRDEM hospital. His last rites will take place in the city today (Friday).
Born on 14 July 1944 in Zakiganj, Sylhet, Anup Bhattacharya’s voice is present in ever-present liberation songs including “Teer Hara Ei Dheu-er Sagor”, “Rokto Diye Naam Likhhechhi”, “Purbo Digonte Surjo Utheche” and “Nongor Tolo Tolo”.
Later in his career, Anup emerged as a composer with immensely popular songs like “Baishakhi Megher Kachhey Jol Cheye” sung by Rafiqul Alam and “Shuk Pakhi Rey Pinjira Tor” sung by Mitali Mukherjee.