'Adolescence,' 'The Studio' dominate television's Emmy Awards

"Adolescence" was arguably 2025's most talked-about TV hit. The British series for Netflix is the grim cautionary tale of a fictional 13-year-old schoolboy arrested on suspicion of murdering a female classmate with a knife.

Its examination of toxic masculinity among young boys, and the horrific messages they are exposed to via smartphones and social media, prompted debate around the world.

"We never expected our little program to have such a big impact," said co-creator Stephen Graham, who plays the teen suspect's father.

The series earned a whopping 140 million views in its first three months on Netflix. Each of its four episodes are shot in a single take.