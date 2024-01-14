Strike-delayed Emmys finally here as 'Succession' says farewell

‘Succession’ charted the back-stabbing dynastic squabbles of the ultra-wealthy Roy family, and so it is only fitting that the Emmys is pitting its stars against each another one last time.

A record three of the six nominees for best actor in a drama are from the same show, with Golden Globe winner Kieran Culkin -- who plays bratty heir Roman Roy -- tipped to prevail over co-stars Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox.