'Succession' and 'The Bear' dominate Emmy awards

The final season of 'Succession' dominated the Emmy Awards on Monday, scooping six prizes including best drama, at a nostalgic gala honoring television's past and present that was delayed by four months due to Hollywood strikes.

The HBO show about the back-stabbing dynastic battles of a powerful media family won awards for stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen, while 'The Bear' topped the comedy awards and 'Beef' led in the limited series section.

"This is a show about family, but it's also about when... partisan news coverage gets intertwined with divisive right-wing politics," said 'Successio' creator Jesse Armstrong.

"After four seasons of satire, as I understand it, that's a problem we have now fixed," he joked, on the night that Donald Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses.

Accepting their best actress and actor prizes, both Snook -- who was pregnant during the show's final season -- and Culkin paid tribute to their babies, with Culkin joking to his wife, "I want more... you said maybe, if I win!"