'Making my way with hard work, integrity and humility'

When we were young, my brother and I used to take dance lessons from Manna Sir at Sadarpur (Faridpur).

Sir would come to our house every Tuesday night to give us dance lessons, after he’s finished taking classes at the Shilpakala. He would leave the next day as he used to travel to Sadarpur from Gopalganj.

After clearing the upazila and district rounds of the National Child Award we used to come to Dhaka in the divisional round. My father, brother and I would sleep in the corridors of the Shishu Academy.

My father would sleep with his head on the bag we used to carry with us. And the two of us would share one single pillow, which we had to carry with us from home, because we didn’t have any relative in Dhaka back then.

Many believe I became a presenter overnight. It wasn't not like that, not at all. I didn’t reach here overnight. I always excelled and came first in extempore speech competitions.

Coming back to the point, I danced after 13 long years and that too on an international stage. That was an amazing feeling. In the meantime, I danced at Bondhushava National Council as well.

In Korea, I danced wearing my idol Sadia Islam Mou’s costume and that was a whole different level of happiness. Plus there were the 'ghungur' (ankle bells) from my childhood.