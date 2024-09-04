Producers want to cut payment of stars

Drama producers have long been complaining that stars one after another have increased their fees without caring for the rules and regulations. Some of the young artistes have increased their payments up to Tk 100,000 (Tk 1 lakh) per drama in one bounce. Meanwhile, advertisements have reduced in dramas along with a decline in revenue. Consequently, drama production has gone down.

People concerned are not seeing any other way out of this situation at the moment but to cut down on the production costs. The producers say that the payment of the stars is a huge obstacle in case of reducing expenses. If they do not reduce their payments the drama industry might just come to an absolute standstill.

Owner of the YouTube channel named 'Live Take' Tamjid Atul said, for example let’s say the budget of a drama is between Tk 300,000 to Tk 700,000 (Tk 3 to 7 Lakh). About 50 to 60 per cent of that budget goes into the payment of just one star.