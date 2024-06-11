New trend of storytelling in Eid drama

Once Eid dramas used to be comedies only. Producers, directors and television authorities had an invariable leaning towards comic stories. This rom-com genre continued for a long time.

Seemingly that tend is about to be changed this time. Realistic and contemporary stories are being prioritised in Eid drama now. And these storylines are highlighting various human stories of individuals, families and society.

Even a few years ago, audience used to watch several comedy dramas like ‘Jomoj’, ‘Shei Rokom Cha Khor’ and ‘Sikandar Box’ on Eid. A number of comedy drama including ‘Jaigai Khai Jaigai Break’, ‘Pinik Man Sequel’, ‘Matha Gorom Jamai’ were telecast on the last couple of Eids.

The scenario is changing a bit this time as human stories are being portrayed in dramas alongside comedy. Actor Mosharraf Karim said, “Despite everything, the audience of television drama prefers watching comedy stories during Eid. These stories too are human. There are meaning to these dramas and they are not just any old stories either.”