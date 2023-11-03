Humaira Himu’s mysterious death: One arrested

On accusation of being involved in the mysterious death of actress Humaira Himu, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested her friend Mohammad Ziauddin Rufi.
Legal and media wing director at RAB headquarters, Khandaker Al Moin, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, actress Himu died on Thursday afternoon. She will be buried in Lakshmipur. Her body is supposed to be taken to Lakshmipur after the Jummah prayers today, Friday.
Obhinoy Shilpi Shongho general secretary Rawnak Hasan said that Humaira Himu’s body had been taken away for autopsy and afterwards her Namaz-e-janaza was held at Channel-i premises. She will be buried beside her mother’s grave in Lakshmipur.
Humaira Himu was born in Lakshmipur district on 23 November 1985. She spent her childhood in Lakshmipur and started working on stage theatre since she was a student of class two. Himu herself had said in an interview of a private TV channel that she used to work with local cultural organisations named, HiFi Koutuk Shilpogoshthi and Friends Natyogoshthi.
Himu moved to Dhaka after her SSC exams in 1999. At first she joined Nagorik Natyangan and she worked with several other theater groups afterwards.
After that, she had done a photo-shoot and sent her portfolio to different advertisement agencies for modeling. She then worked in a commercial, aimed at raising awareness about AIDS. Later, she worked in several other television commercials.
Seeing her work in a commercial for a tea company, director Taher Shipon first cast her in a television drama named ‘PI’. She had late actor Dilip Chakrabarti as her co-star in the drama.
Humaira Himu stepped into the showbiz back in 2005. She changed her name from Humaira Nusrat Himu to Humaira Himu at the advice of actor Tony Dias.
Himu had told Desh TV in an interview, “I worked with Tony Dias for the first time in a telefilm. He then told me that I should choose a name with two words only.”
“Before that I used to introduce myself as just ‘Himu’. Tony Dias at that time told me that all the famous persons in the world have names with two words. I became Humaira Himu from then,” she added.
When Himu was still a school student, a senior girl of her school had worked in a commercial for a shampoo brand. When that girl returned from Dhaka after completing the shooting, everyone came to see her.
That incident inspired Himu to dream of working in television. Himu in her childhood wanted to be an airhostess but became an actress instead.
After her debut in television drama, she became famous among the audience with her performance featuring the local dialect of Noakhali.
She worked in dramas like, ‘Shonaghat’, ‘Chairman Bari’, ‘Batighar’, ‘Shone Na Se Shone Na’, ‘Comedy-420’, ‘Chapabaaz’, ‘Action Detective’, ‘Chayabibi’, ‘Ek Cup Cha’, ‘E Kemon Protidan’, ‘Hulo Biral’, ‘Chonnochara 420’, ‘Ambulance Doctor’ and ‘Crazy Lover’.
Himu debuted on the silver screen with the film ‘Amar Bondhu Rashed’ back in 2011. She portrayed the character Toru Apa in the film.