Humaira Himu’s mysterious death: One arrested

On accusation of being involved in the mysterious death of actress Humaira Himu, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested her friend Mohammad Ziauddin Rufi.

Legal and media wing director at RAB headquarters, Khandaker Al Moin, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.

Earlier, actress Himu died on Thursday afternoon. She will be buried in Lakshmipur. Her body is supposed to be taken to Lakshmipur after the Jummah prayers today, Friday.

Obhinoy Shilpi Shongho general secretary Rawnak Hasan said that Humaira Himu’s body had been taken away for autopsy and afterwards her Namaz-e-janaza was held at Channel-i premises. She will be buried beside her mother’s grave in Lakshmipur.