TV actress Sharmeen Akhee suffers burn injuries at shooting spot fire

The explosion occurred from electrical sparks inside the bathroom of a make-up room at the shooting spot near Pallabi police station in Mirpur, leaving her seriously injured.
She was first taken to Islamia hospital and later shifted to the high dependency unit (HDU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 6:45pm.
She is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, said Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the burn institute.
He said that her condition was critical as her respiratory tract was affected with 35 per cent burns.