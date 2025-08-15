‘Notun Kuri’ returning to BTV after two decades

The programme ‘Notun Kuri’ first aired on Pakistan Television in 1966. Its name was taken from poet Golam Mostafa’s poem ‘Kishore’, with the first 15 lines of the poem used as the show’s opening theme song.

After independence, the programme was relaunched under the production of Mustafa Monwar in 1976. At the time, it became one of BTV’s most talked-about shows and a dream stage for children and teenagers across the country.

Young talents from different regions were given the opportunity to showcase their talent in singing, dancing, acting, recitation, storytelling, comedy, and other categories. The show continued until 2005.

Afterwards, BTV discontinued it due to various reasons. In 2020, there were talks of reviving the programme, but the plan was later cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over three decades, ‘Notun Kuri’ introduced many new stars. Some went on to establish themselves in film, television, theatre, and the music industry.