‘Notun Kuri’ returning to BTV after two decades
Popular television programme ‘Notun Kuri’ is set to return after a break of nearly two decades. Bangladesh Television (BTV) announced the news on its official social media page Tuesday night.
The announcement stirred nostalgia among many on social media—some recalled their memories of participating in the competition, while others reminisced about scenes from the beloved childhood programme. Many also shared old photos on Facebook.
The programme ‘Notun Kuri’ first aired on Pakistan Television in 1966. Its name was taken from poet Golam Mostafa’s poem ‘Kishore’, with the first 15 lines of the poem used as the show’s opening theme song.
After independence, the programme was relaunched under the production of Mustafa Monwar in 1976. At the time, it became one of BTV’s most talked-about shows and a dream stage for children and teenagers across the country.
Young talents from different regions were given the opportunity to showcase their talent in singing, dancing, acting, recitation, storytelling, comedy, and other categories. The show continued until 2005.
Afterwards, BTV discontinued it due to various reasons. In 2020, there were talks of reviving the programme, but the plan was later cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Over three decades, ‘Notun Kuri’ introduced many new stars. Some went on to establish themselves in film, television, theatre, and the music industry.
Among them are Tarana Halim, Rumana Rashid Ishita, Tareen Jahan, Meher Afroz Shaon, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, and many others. The list also includes renowned singers such as Samina Chowdhury.
According to BTV’s Public Relations Department, applications for the new season will be open from Friday, 15 August and continue till 5 September. The country will be divided into 19 regions for the preliminary selection.
The regions are: Dhaka-1 (Dhaka, Gazipur, Manikganj), Dhaka-2 (Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Narsingdi), Dhaka-3 (Faridpur, Rajbari, Gopalganj, Madaripur, Shariatpur), Mymensingh-1 (Mymensingh, Sherpur, Netrokona), Mymensingh-2 (Tangail, Kishoreganj, Jamalpur), Sylhet (Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sunamganj), Rangpur-1 (Rangpur, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Gaibandha), Rangpur-2 (Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh), Rajshahi-1 (Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabganj, Pabna), Rajshahi-2 (Bogura, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Sirajganj), Khulna-1 (Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira), Khulna-2 (Jashore, Jhenaidah, Magura, Narail), Khulna-3 (Kushtia, Meherpur, Chuadanga), Barishal-1 (Barishal, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur), Barishal-2 (Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola), Chattogram-1 (Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar), Chattogram-2 (Rangamati, Bandarban, Khagrachhari), Chattogram-3 (Cumilla, Chandpur, Brahmanbaria), and Chattogram-4 (Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni). The divisional Shilpakala Academy buildings will serve as the venues for the preliminary rounds.
The competition will be held in nine categories. The categories are: acting, recitation, storytelling or comedy, general dance or classical dance, patriotic or modern songs, Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Sangeet, folk songs, and Hamd–Naat.
There will be two age groups: Group ‘A’ (6–11 years) and Group ‘B’ (11–15 years). After the divisional rounds, the final selection and grand finale will take place in Dhaka between 2 and 6 November.
On Wednesday, many on social media recalled the opening song of ‘Notun Kuri’- Amra Notun, Amra Kuri”- sharing it along with their memories. Some commented that ‘Notun Kuri’ was not merely a television programme in BTV’s history, but part of a cultural movement.
For many, it was more than just a competition—it was the first step in a lifelong artistic journey. The show has consistently played a role in discovering talent from remote parts of the country and bringing them to the national stage, giving them a platform to launch their careers.