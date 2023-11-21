Ishana announces pregnancy with photos of baby bump

Once a busy actress of the small screen and Lux superstar, Ishana is about to become a mother. She has been living in Australia for the last couple of years.

She announced her pregnancy recently by posting a photo of her baby bump on social media, Facebook. If everything goes well, Ishana and her husband will welcome a new member into their family at the beginning of next year.

The actress posted the photo of the baby bump on her Facebook wall on 15 November. The photo showed her in the middle of a flower garden.