Ishana announces pregnancy with photos of baby bump

Once a busy actress of the small screen and Lux superstar, Ishana is about to become a mother. She has been living in Australia for the last couple of years.
She announced her pregnancy recently by posting a photo of her baby bump on social media, Facebook. If everything goes well, Ishana and her husband will welcome a new member into their family at the beginning of next year.
The actress posted the photo of the baby bump on her Facebook wall on 15 November. The photo showed her in the middle of a flower garden.
She later wrote towards her fans, “I am expecting. We are about to welcome a new member to our family.”
She at the time asked everyone to keep her in their prayers. Many of her co-actors including Nazia Haque Orsha and Tanzika Amin wished her well on this.
Ishana said, “It’s a matter of great pleasure for us. We wanted to share the news with everyone after the baby was born. But, once I posted the photographs, everyone understood that I was pregnant.”
“People are sending well wishes. I’m physically well and having regular checkups. The physician told us that the baby will be born in February. Keep us in your prayers, everyone,” she added.
Ishana married Sharif Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi expatriate living in Australia, back in 2019. Sharif Chowdhury works as a network engineer in Australia. She has been living in Australia with her husband and stayed away from acting since she got married.
Model and actress Ishana became the runner up of ‘Lux Channel I Superstar’ competition and stepped into the showbiz industry back in 2009.
Ishana’s debut drama was ‘Phiriye Dilam Prithibi’ with Abdun Noor Shajal as her co-actor. Though she became a regular in acting after that, she moved away from the showbiz at one point. She was last seen in a drama back in 2020 and the drama was shot in Australia.