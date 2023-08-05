'Breaking Bad' actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Mark Margolis, who played the sinister, wheelchair-bound cartel don Hector Salamanca in acclaimed TV shows ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’, has died aged 83, his family said Friday.

Margolis died Thursday at a New York hospital following a short illness, with his wife and son at his bedside, according to a statement.

‘Breaking Bad’ star Bryan Cranston led the tributes, writing on Instagram: "I am very saddened today to learn of a friend's passing.