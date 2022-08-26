'House of the Dragon' gets season 2 nod from HBO

The newly premiered 'Game of Thrones' prequel series, 'House of the Dragon' has received a season 2 nod from HBO.

According to reports, the renewal is not a surprise given the show shattered HBO's record for the biggest premiere audience ever. Nearly 10 million people tuned in across all platforms this past Sunday.

"We are beyond proud of what the entire 'House of the Dragon' team has accomplished with season one," said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming.