'House of the Dragon' gets season 2 nod from HBO

Set 200 years before the events of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' series and based on author George RR Martin's 'Fire & Blood' book from the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' universe, 'House of the Dragon' tells the story of House Targaryen.
With 10 episodes that cost just under USD 20 million apiece to produce, 'House of the Dragon' is a years-long effort on the part of the HBO team led by chief content officer Casey Bloys to find a worthy follow-up to 'Game of Thrones', reported a media outlet.
The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.
Martin co-created the series with Ryan Condal, who is co-showrunner alongside 'Game of Thrones' director Miguel Sapochnik. Additional executive producers include Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt, as per sources.