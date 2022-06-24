Emilia Clarke, George RR Martin spill the beans on ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke and saga creator George RR Martin have confirmed that the show’s sequel series centred around Kit Harington’s character Jon Snow is in making.

In a 23 June blog post, Martin mentioned that the show is being developed under the working title “Snow,” Variety reported. He will be involved in the series in the same capacity he is with all of the “Thrones” spinoffs.

The author also said Harington met with him at his home in Santa Fe and worked with him and his team to “hammer” out the show’s story.