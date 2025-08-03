No one’s even granting visas on this green passport: Shabnam Faria

Actress Shabnam Faria is no longer as active in acting as she once was. For the past few months, she has been working a regular job and takes up acting only when time permits. Beyond her performances, she often speaks out on various social issues and her Facebook posts frequently spark debates.

In her latest post, Faria expressed deep frustration about the state of the country. Faria wrote, “Born in a country where I don’t even know who to turn to for justice.” She was also vocal during the student-led mass uprising in July and August last year.