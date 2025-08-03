No one’s even granting visas on this green passport: Shabnam Faria
Actress Shabnam Faria is no longer as active in acting as she once was. For the past few months, she has been working a regular job and takes up acting only when time permits. Beyond her performances, she often speaks out on various social issues and her Facebook posts frequently spark debates.
In her latest post, Faria expressed deep frustration about the state of the country. Faria wrote, “Born in a country where I don’t even know who to turn to for justice.” She was also vocal during the student-led mass uprising in July and August last year.
Reflecting her despair over the current state of affairs, she posted on Facebook, “The big fish from one party looted public money and fled, while the small fry are trying to soften the grief writing ‘July CDI’ online. The rest are locked in a scramble over extortion, donations, or ‘hadia’ (gifts), paving their way forward!”
Describing herself as “general public” she added, “In the middle of all this, we, the general public, are left as silent spectators watching this colourful circus unfold. The moment you say something, one side shouts, ‘You've taken dollars, how does this red freedom taste?’ The other side cries, ‘You're an ally of the fascist regime! Why were you silent for 16 years?’”
She ended her post with a rhetorical lament, “And now, no one will even grant visas for this green passport! Where are we supposed to go?” This isn’t the first time the actress has voiced her frustration. Even in June, she criticised the country's political chaos and lawlessness.
In what she claimed would be her final political post, Faria had written, “With this post, I am done writing about politics in Bangladesh. Because I’ve finally realised, as a nation we are utterly shameless and morally bankrupt.”
“We will never improve. No matter how many movements or regime changes occur, even if Nobel Peace Prize laureates come to lead us, no one will be able to stop our corruption and theft. Whether its children, youths, or elders, whoever gains power, will abuse it,” she had added in that post.