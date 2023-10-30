'Friends' creators say Matthew Perry's death 'seems impossible'

Family, friends and fellow celebrities on Sunday mourned the loss of Matthew Perry, the wise-cracking co-star of the 1990s hit television sitcom ‘Friends’, a day after the actor was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," Perry's family said in a statement published by People magazine. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother."

The statement thanked Perry's fans for their "tremendous outpouring of love."

"It still seems impossible," the show's principle creative team, Marta Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright, said in a joint statement on Sunday. "All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."