Actor shot at home, mother and wife left injured
Actor Azizur Rahman Azad has been injured in a robber attack at his own home located in Jirabo area of Ashulia on the suburb of Dhaka. The actor had a scuffle with the robbers when he sensed their presence at his home early in the morning today, Sunday. Later, the robbers shot at him.
Azad suffered three shots in his legs at the time. Azad’s mother and wife have also been injured in the attack of robbers. Azad’s close relative and film director Topu Khan has confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
Around 4:30 pm this afternoon, Topu Khan said, “Azad’s led muscles have been injured by the gunshots. He was taken to the hospital in a bloodied condition early in the morning. He’s currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka. He underwent an MRI scan there. He’s in slightly better condition than before.”
Topu Khan said that after speaking to Azad’s family he has learnt that two armed robbers attacked their home at night. Their rooms were vandalised. When they screamed after sensing the presence of the robbers, the miscreants opened fire and ran away. From what they have learnt, two robbers entered the house while there were some others waiting outside.
Azad debuted as an actor on television with Topu Khan’s drama titled ‘Prakton’ in 2016. After that he has acted in more than 200 dramas in the last nine years. Azad has also acted in the film ‘Leader Amie Bangladesh’ that released in 2023. Actor Azad is a character artiste in different dramas.
Azad has acted in a number of dramas with quite a few directors including Topu Khan and Kajal Arefin Ome. He’s a regular face in television commercial as well. Azad has also appeared in different popular content like ‘Hotel Relax’, ‘Female’, and ‘Bachelor Point’.
At the news of actor Azad being injured, director Kajal Arefin Ome wrote on Facebook, “We want security. Allah have mercy. The country needs peace. I request the law and order enforcement forces, please wake up.”