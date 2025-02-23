Actor shot at home, mother and wife left injured

Actor Azizur Rahman Azad has been injured in a robber attack at his own home located in Jirabo area of Ashulia on the suburb of Dhaka. The actor had a scuffle with the robbers when he sensed their presence at his home early in the morning today, Sunday. Later, the robbers shot at him.

Azad suffered three shots in his legs at the time. Azad’s mother and wife have also been injured in the attack of robbers. Azad’s close relative and film director Topu Khan has confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.