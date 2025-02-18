Highway robbery: What is the law enforcement doing?

According to the concerned individuals, such incidents of robbery have occurred in the past but there has been noticeable increase since 5 August. The most alarming aspect is the rise in robberies committed by criminals claiming themselves as law enforcement officers, particularly RAB. This strongly indicates a lack of adequate guard on major highways, leaving travellers increasingly vulnerable to criminal activities.

During previous political governments, police stations often refrain from registering cases to present a lower crime rate, thereby creating an illusion of stability for the higher authorities. However, why is the same pattern recurring under the interim government which was formed through a mass uprising? What explanation does have Ministry of Home Affairs have in this regard? In the ongoing special operation ‘Operation Devil Hunt’, how many identified hijackers have been apprehended so far, the figure should be disclosed. If the sole objective of this operation is to target members of a specific political party, then regardless of how many individuals are detained, crime will not be decreased.

Not only Dhaka-Chattogram highway, the security measures of highways in whole country is inadequate. Individuals travelling long distances in cars or microbuses are at significant risk. While public transport, such as buses, receives some level of surveillance, these private vehicles remain entirely outside the scope of monitoring.

After six months can law enforcement agencies still justify their inaction with excuses such as lack of coordination among different forces? The expectation is that the interim government will take decisive measures to enhance security on highways. Crime-prone areas should be guarded at all times.