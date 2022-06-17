'Game of Thrones' sequel series in development

In Thrones' eighth-and-final season, Jon Snow discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne. In the series finale, he was exiled from Westeros and journeyed North of the Wall with the Wildlings to leave his old life behind.

Created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the fantasy drama television series finished after its eighth and final season. It premiered on 14 April, 2019, and concluded on 19 May, 2019.