Trevor Noah leaving ‘The Daily Show’; recalls how Indians showered love on him

Comedian Trevon Noah’s journey on ‘The Daily Show’ is coming to an end after seven years.

During a taping of the Comedy Central satirical news program, Noah, on Thursday, announced that he is leaving the show. “I remember when we first started... so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African,” said Noah, who hails from South Africa.

Recalling how the show has been loved across different countries including India, he added, “What a journey it’s been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected.”