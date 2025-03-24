Actress Faria's call for action against misogyny leads to man's termination

The Sajida Foundation, an NGO has terminated one of its employees, Rakibul Hasan, following his misogynistic comment on a recent Facebook post of actress Shabnam Faria, according to a social media update shared by the actress on Sunday.

On 18 March, Rakibul Hasan posted an inappropriate remark on Faria's Facebook post, which drew widespread criticism. Faria later shared a screenshot of the comment, calling out the authorities to take action against the individual.

Responding promptly, the organisation publicly acknowledged the incident on social media and confirmed that an investigation was underway.