Actor Jamaluddin Hossain dies at 81
A popular actor of television and theatre once, Jamaludin Hossain died in Canada on Friday around 6:00 pm local time. He was 81. Jamaluddin Hossain’s son Tashfin Hossain confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo. Tashfin said that Jamaluddin Hossain’s body will be buried after Zuhr prayer today, Saturday.
Jamaluddin had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Canada for three weeks. He was living in Atlanta in the United States with his daughter. From there he had gone to his son Tashfin Hossain in Calgary, Canada. This veteran actor fell ill there and his son admitted him to hospital there.
The physicians saiid that he was suffering from urine infection. Later he was diagnosed with pneumonia. He was unable to breathe properly. He was put him on ventilation, but finally passed away.
Jamluddin Hossain started acting in theatre from mid-seventies. A member of the ‘Nagorik Natya Sampradaya’ theatre company, he later joined television drama and films as well. He had been irregular in the acting scene over the last 15 years. He would travel to and from the United States in this period. Whenever he visited Bangladesh, he would take up minor acting projects.
However he completely stopped acting for the last seven to eight years. He wasn’t even living in Bangladesh. He was permanently living in the US. Jamaluddin Hossain’s son Tashfin Hossain is a professor at the department of finance in Mount Royal University in Canada. His daughter lives in the US with her family.
Jamaluddin Hossain was a member of Nagorik Natya Sampradaya from 1975 to 1995. He started his own theatre company named ‘Nagorik Natyangan Ensemble’ in 1997 and was its general secretary. He was a presidium member of Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation and the general secretary of Radio Television Artiste Sangsad.
Jamaluddin Hossain directed several celebrated stage drama including ‘Khachar Bhitor Ochin Pakhi’, ‘Raja Rani’, ‘Chad Boniker Pala’, ‘Ami Noi’, ‘Bibi Shaheb’ and, ‘Jugalbandi’. Jamaluddin’s wife actress Rowshan Ara Hossain is suffering from health problems too.