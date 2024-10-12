Actor Jamaluddin Hossain dies at 81

A popular actor of television and theatre once, Jamaludin Hossain died in Canada on Friday around 6:00 pm local time. He was 81. Jamaluddin Hossain’s son Tashfin Hossain confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo. Tashfin said that Jamaluddin Hossain’s body will be buried after Zuhr prayer today, Saturday.

Jamaluddin had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Canada for three weeks. He was living in Atlanta in the United States with his daughter. From there he had gone to his son Tashfin Hossain in Calgary, Canada. This veteran actor fell ill there and his son admitted him to hospital there.