Benedict Cumberbatch to star in TV Adaptation of 'How to Stop Time'

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen headlining the TV adaptation of Matt Haig's best-selling novel 'How to Stop Time'.

Tomas Alfredson, who directed Cumberbatch in 2011's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, is attached to helm the six-part series.

DC Moore (Sky and AMC's upcoming Mary & George, starring Julianne Moore) is attached to write, adapting Haig's novel for the screen, The Hollywood Reporter reported.