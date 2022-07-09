'Not protected' by Warner Bros from racist fan remarks, says 'Flash' actor Candice Patton

Hollywood actor Candice Patton, who has played the female lead on 'The Flash' since the show's inception in 2014, has said that The CW and Warner Bros. failed to protect her against toxic and racist fans when she debuted as Iris West on the show.

According to sources, Patton recently recalled on 'The Open Up Podcast' that in the early days of the 'Arrowverse' series, fans' racism toward her was shrugged off by the CW and Warner Bros.

"In 2014, there were no support systems, no one was looking out for that. It was just free range to get abused every single day," she said.