‘Shogun’ smashes Emmys record as ‘Hacks’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ shine

Japan-set historical epic ‘Shogun’ smashed all-time records and was named best drama at television’s Emmy Awards on Sunday, as ‘Hacks’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ racked up big wins at the glitzy gala in Los Angeles.

‘Shogun’, the tale of warring dynasties in feudal Japan, ended the night with an astounding 18 statuettes, becoming the first ever non-English-language winner of the highly coveted award for best drama series. The previous record for any season of a television show was 13.

“It was an East-meets-West dream project, with respect,” said veteran leading man Hiroyuki Sanada, who became the first Japanese actor to win an Emmy.

Anna Sawai followed him onto the Emmys stage minutes later with a best actress win, before the cast and producers of ‘Shogun’ returned for the overall best drama award.

The series from Disney-owned FX, based on James Clavell's historical fiction, had led the nominations with 25 overall. Shot in Canada, it features a primarily Japanese cast and subtitles.

Showrunner Justin Marks thanked producers for commissioning “a very expensive, subtitled, Japanese period piece, whose central climax revolves around a poetry competition.”