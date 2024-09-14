'Shogun' set to reign at historic Emmys

‘Shogun’ is tipped to become the first ever non-English-language winner of the Emmy for best drama -- the most prestigious prize at the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars -- at a glitzy ceremony on Sunday.

The epic series about feuding dynasties in the intricate and deadly royal courts of 17th-century Japan is expected to make history with wins for its cast, including veteran leading man Hiroyuki Sanada, at the gala in downtown Los Angeles.

‘Shogun’ hit the ground running at the Creative Arts Emmys this past weekend, notching a record-breaking 14 wins in technical and smaller categories, which are handed out ahead of the gala.

Sunday's other big winners could include ‘The Bear’, a dark comedy set in the Chicago restaurant scene that returned for an experimental second season, and Netflix's controversial limited series ‘Baby Reindeer’.

Father-and-son acting duo Eugene and Daniel Levy will host the ceremony, from 5:00 pm (0000 GMT Monday). Here are four things to look out for: