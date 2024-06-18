I’ll take a long break after Eid…

The workload is increasing every day, so how’s your mental state amidst all of that?
Mosharraf Karim: I’m fine. But all my time is going into nonstop work. Usually, there is immense pressure of shooting before Eid. This time wasn’t any different either. But, I’m used to adapting with everything. So, everything’s going well.
Once you used to have the highest number of dramas on Eid because of the audience demand. Why the numbers are declining?
Mosharraf Karim: You see, I have always wanted to keep working. Then again, I also wanted to give time to myself. But, I have had to do many dramas due to the audience demand. I had to do a few on humanitarian grounds. There are a number of issues that you have to get used to while working. And, naturally I wouldn’t have the same level of energy like before. I have to give more time to myself now.
How many of your dramas are airing on this Eid?
The number of projects I did on this Eid is higher compared to the last couple of years. The figure could be between 20 and 30 plus. Many other dramas I shot during other times of the year will also be aired on Eid. I had already given my word to some people and I had to finish those. In fact, I am still working on some of them. That’s why the number of dramas is a bit higher this time.
Seemingly there has been a shift in the plots of drama. Which type of stories did you get offered the most?
Mosharraf Karim: At the end of the day, the directors actually prefer dramas that will click for sure. There’s producers’ money involved in it. There’s a drive to get the investment back. That’s why everyone is usually eager to do projects that are entertaining. However, sometimes there’s an effort to do projects of a different genre as well. I have done quite a few projects of that sort this time. They might entertain the audience as well.
It is heard that In addition to comedies, there’s an inclination towards human, life-centric stories this time...
Mosharraf Karim: All sorts of stories should be there indeed. After all, the audience demand has to be prioritised. But, comedies too are human stories. They are not just any random stories. They are human in the sense that if a humorous story can be portrayed properly, a depressed person can be benefited from that story or the drama. And. That’s a huge a contribution. A lot of people have called me on the phone after seeing my work in dramas. Nirmalendu Goon had once called me. He was unwell then.
What did Nirmalendu Goon say?
Mosharraf Karim: Nirmalendu Goon had praised my performance saying, “I was delighted.” That day I had this realisation that I am actually doing good work. The dramas are playing a role when someone’s not feeling well physically or emotionally. They are also working to lighten the mind.
I can think of another incident. A physician had called me once. That dermatology specialist had Covid then. He was in hospital. He called me from there and said, “Please, send me the links of some of your dramas that will entertain me.” I sent them. Also on that day, I felt that it’s a really big deal that someone is benefiting by watching my dramas.
How challenging are the comedies?
Mosharraf Karim: There’s a challenge to every single project. If there’s no challenge, it doesn’t turn into something enjoyable.
But overall, in context to the kind of comedies that are being made, the responsibility for the poor quality of work is also falling on you people.
Mosharraf Karim: Obviously that's there. There are always discussions and criticism. But the major problem is when the actors, director and the crew come together for a project with one vision, but finally it turns into something else. Sometimes a story might seem extraordinary at first, but when you start working on it doesn't not turn into something great. Then again, simple stories also become extraordinary sometimes.
You have a long career with innumerous popular projects to your name. How satisfied are you with your current performances in view of this long career?
Mosharraf Karim: In the conditions we shoot dramas there is no scope to be satisfied always. We have to wrap up the work in a very limited time. Sometimes I am annoyed, sometimes satisfied. But I always try to get the most out of every project.
Have you ever felt that you are acting in an excessive number of dramas?
Mosharraf Karim: I have had this feeling countless times that the number of dramas I have done is mounting up. I felt that not because of I’m doing more dramas but for my own rest. I often think what’s the point of doing so much work? It hardly leaves any scope for rest.
How many days do you shoot every month now?
Mosharraf Karim: I had to work at a stretch for Eid and I didn’t get much time to rest. However, I’m planning on taking a long break after Eid-ul-Azha. Then I might not work for 10 to 15 consecutive days. I will spend that time on myself and just stay with family.
After the release of ‘Mahanagar 2’, there was a rumour about a next installment. Do you want the third installment to be made?
Mosharraf Karim: I don't know whether there will be another installment of ‘Mahanagar’ or not. Ashfaq Nipun can comment about it. It has been long since I talked to him. There was a kind of idea indeed. I think there just might be ‘Mahanagar 3’.
What’s your biggest takeaway from the character of OC Harun in ‘Mahanagar’ that you still cling onto?
Mosharraf Karim: Mosharraf Karim:First of all, I’ll say it’s a challenging role. It’s a character full of extreme psychological conflicts. It’s a wonderful character and my favourite also. Being able to play a character you like is a great takeaway in itself. At the end of the day, I think I was able to do the task. I was able to get into the psyche of the character. And, it still makes me happy.
What are you busy with right now and what projects are you doing on OTT?
Mosharraf Karim: Right now I’m busy with Eid projects. I did some work on OTT. And I worked with Nuhash Humayun recently. I still have some work left on that project but, I am really happy with the outcome. I have worked in a few series and films. I have some more to work coming up. I will share the details when it’s time.