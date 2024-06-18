I’ll take a long break after Eid…

Mosharraf Karim: Nirmalendu Goon had praised my performance saying, “I was delighted.” That day I had this realisation that I am actually doing good work. The dramas are playing a role when someone’s not feeling well physically or emotionally. They are also working to lighten the mind.

I can think of another incident. A physician had called me once. That dermatology specialist had Covid then. He was in hospital. He called me from there and said, “Please, send me the links of some of your dramas that will entertain me.” I sent them. Also on that day, I felt that it’s a really big deal that someone is benefiting by watching my dramas.