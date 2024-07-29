'Star Trek' to expand with new comedy series

The Star Trek Universe is about to boldly go where it hasn't gone before, with a new live-action series in the works.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, the forthcoming series is being developed by Justin Simien, the creator of 'Dear White People', and Tawny Newsome, known for her role in 'Star Trek: Lower Decks', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project also involves Alex Kurtzman, the driving force behind many of the franchise's recent successes.