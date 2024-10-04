Doctor who provided Matthew Perry's drugs pleads guilty

One of two doctors charged in connection with the drug overdose death of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry pleaded guilty in a US court on Wednesday.

Mark Chavez, 54, faces up to 10 years in prison after admitting to conspiring to distribute ketamine in the weeks before the actor was found dead in the pool of his Los Angeles home.

Appearing before US District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett in a Los Angeles court, the bespectacled Chavez answered a series of questions before entering his plea of "Guilty, your honor."