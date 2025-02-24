Mehazabien to exchange vows with Rajeev today
In an exciting new chapter of romance, beloved actress Mehazabien Chowdhury is preparing to marry the dashing producer and director, Adnan Al Rajeev.
The celebrations began with a stunning Gaye Holud ceremony on Sunday, held at a beautiful resort just outside Dhaka. From dawn till dusk, the joyous occasion was filled with laughter, colours, and heartfelt moments.
The evening took on an enchanting glow with the henna ceremony.
Today (Monday), the grand wedding ceremony is taking place at the same picturesque venue, marking the beginning of a new journey for the couple. Before this, on Valentine’s Day, 14 February, Mehazabien and Adnan had their Aqd (official marriage registration) at a restaurant in Dhaka’s Bashundhara Residential Area—truly a day to remember!
The couple’s wedding invitation has left everyone eagerly awaiting the big day, reading:
“You are cordially invited to the wedding of Mehazabien Chowdhury, daughter of Mohiuddin Chowdhury and Ghazala Chowdhury, and Adnan Al Rajeev, son of Basedul Alam and Sabekun Nahar.”
While it has been an ‘open secret’ in the entertainment industry for seven years that Mehazabien Chowdhury and Adnan Al Rajeev are in a relationship, they have never spoken about it publicly.
They avoided this topic involving their personal lives while answering questions from the media at various times. Finally, that rumour has turned out to be true.
Speaking to several artistes and directors who attended the Gaye Holud ceremony, as well as those close to the couple, it was found that the couple had imposed strict restrictions on taking photos. Repeated announcements were made over the microphone requesting the guests not to take photos with their mobile phones.