Mehazabien to exchange vows with Rajeev today

In an exciting new chapter of romance, beloved actress Mehazabien Chowdhury is preparing to marry the dashing producer and director, Adnan Al Rajeev.

The celebrations began with a stunning Gaye Holud ceremony on Sunday, held at a beautiful resort just outside Dhaka. From dawn till dusk, the joyous occasion was filled with laughter, colours, and heartfelt moments.

The evening took on an enchanting glow with the henna ceremony.