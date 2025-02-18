Mehazabien tying the knot, find out who's the groom

Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury has a professional acting career of 16 years. A rumour about this actress, dubbed lux superstar, being in a relationship with director and producer Adnan Al Rajeev has been going around for several years.

This popular star of the time has also acted in dramas, commercials and films produced and directed by Adnan Al Rajeev.

However, neither of them wanted to talk about their relationship publicly in the past few years. They always avoided the topic with a smile.

However in the middle of last year, Rajeev had said that he could not have met anyone better than Mehazabien. She is the best part of his life.