Mehazabien tying the knot, find out who's the groom
Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury has a professional acting career of 16 years. A rumour about this actress, dubbed lux superstar, being in a relationship with director and producer Adnan Al Rajeev has been going around for several years.
This popular star of the time has also acted in dramas, commercials and films produced and directed by Adnan Al Rajeev.
However, neither of them wanted to talk about their relationship publicly in the past few years. They always avoided the topic with a smile.
However in the middle of last year, Rajeev had said that he could not have met anyone better than Mehazabien. She is the best part of his life.
Now it has been found that these two stars of the showbiz industry are getting married. Their ‘Gaye Holud’ (pre-wedding ceremony) is going to be held on 23 February and their wedding is on the next day. Several people close to Mehazabien and Rajeev have confirmed the news.
Mehazabien too has confirmed with Prothom Alo the news of her marriage. However, she did not want to reveal any details about the time and venue of the ceremony.
Meanwhile, a person close to both Mehazabien and Rajeev told this correspondent, “The two of them have decided to tie the knot. We have been invited. For now, I can’t say anything more than that. If they want to say something about it, it will come from them.”
Mehazabien and Rajeev have been spotted together on several occasions both in and outside of the country. Sometimes they went travelling together, sometimes for shooting and sometimes on film festival-related work.
Mehazabien and Rajeev’s close friends also accompanied them sometimes. While their friends all knew about the relationship between the two of them they kept it a secret from everyone else.
Meanwhile, after the news of Mehazabien and Rajeev getting married spread around, their colleagues and well-wishers in the entertainment industry seemed quite happy.
According to them, nothing can be more pleasant than the fact that two people with beautiful hearts are going to start their lives together. They sent their prayers and best wishes for them.
On the work front, small screen actress Mehazabien’s debut film ‘Priyo Maloti’ released in theaters across the country towards the end of last year. Her performance in the film garnered huge acclamation. The film starring Mehazabien was produced by Adnan Al Rajeev.